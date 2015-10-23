Paragould Civitan Club provides handicap accessible playground

A new playground in Paragould debuted Friday morning that will offer children with disabilities a place to play.

The Paragould Civitan Club spent the past four years raising money and planning for the play area.

Cassie Phillips, club president, said they noticed a need for special play equipment and wanted to do something about it.

For the first three years, the club worked to raise money and find a suitable home for their project.

They found an area at the Harmon Playfield and spent the last year working to get it built.

Phillips explained a few parts of the area and how they will help children who may be in wheelchairs.

“The train, it's wide enough so that someone who is wheelchair bound can wheel up into the train and play with all aspects of the playground,” Phillips said. “We also have the handicap accessible swing so someone who is wheelchair bound can sit in the swing.”

The project cost the club about $100,000.

This is only the first part of the play area. The club plans to add onto the equipment as the funds become available.

