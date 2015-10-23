Highway 49 road work has business worried during deer season

Road work on Highway 49 could slow traffic to a Jonesboro business during its busy season.

Starting Monday, road crews will close lanes from Old Bridger Road and ending near the Jonesboro Fairgrounds.

Payton Futrell, owner of Hawks, said he is worried the work will cut into their business right after the new deer hunting season opens.

“I feel like it's going to affect us in a big way, especially that first weekend” Futrell said. “People get out and realize what all they lost from last year. Immediately on Monday morning, they are trying to find everything to get ready to go again. I feel like it's going to hurt us quite a bit.”

He said they have seen many customers preparing for the season since the beginning of October.

Even if some start early, Futrell said they may not have everything they need.

Items like safety harnesses, arrows and replacement deer stands become a big seller the day after the season begins.

Regardless of the work, Futrell said his business will be open to help hunters stock up for the season.

The construction work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Monday and conclude around 5 p.m.

Work will continue for several days as the crew levels the highway.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android