Kennett school creates Team Jackie to support library aide with cancer

Kennett school creates Team Jackie to support library aide with - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) -

Students and teachers at Kennett South Elementary are working to support one of their own who recently found out she has a rare form of breast cancer.

Jackie Scoggins has been a library aide at the school for about 20 years, but is now battling breast cancer.

Since she received the news, the school banded together to create Team Jackie.

Principal Kim Morgan said they have held fundraisers to support Scoggins financially during her treatment.

During the past 20 years, Morgan says Scoggins has left her mark on the students she helped.

“They just love being around her,” Morgan said. “She has a great spirit and we're hoping that continues through and we're doing what we can.”

Maddie Dalton, a 4th grader at the school, said she had one thing to say to Scoggins: “I would like to say, I hope she gets better and I hope that all her cancer is gone."

The school is not the only group to help Scoggins. Other groups in the community will hold events to raise money for Scoggins and her family as her treatment continues.

