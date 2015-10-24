Literacy League runs in the rain to raise money to fight illiter - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Literacy League runs in the rain to raise money to fight illiteracy

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Runners braved the rain Saturday morning to raise money for a group hoping to eliminate illiteracy.

The Literacy League held their first Leap for Literacy 5K at the Dean B. Ellis Library at Arkansas State.

Carla Borden, the director of the Literacy League, said they tutor people from Craighead, Poinsett and Greene Counties.

Borden said the money raised will go towards purchasing supplies and training all of their volunteers.

She said even with the rain, they were going to do what they could to help those who may need.

“It really shows what heart our community has and how much we really do care,” Borden said. “We care about those who for whatever reason have difficulties and struggles. We're willing to make it a little inconvenient for us and go that extra mile for them.”

The group hoped to raise at least $7,000.

Borden said if the community came out even with bad weather, they couldn’t wait to see the turnout in the future for the event.

