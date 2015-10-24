Hoxie congregation helps another church stay open

A Hoxie church in need of help saw community support Saturday from another congregation.

Pastor Rick Anglin with New Beginning Full Gospel Church said he heard about a church struggling to keep their doors open. To help them out, he and his associate pastor decided to sell donated barbecue plates as a fundraiser.

The struggling church needed a new air conditioning unit, which would cost about $8,000.

Anglin said the church was able to raise about half of that on their own. He did not want to reveal the name of the church because he said he saw the ordeal as leaving names at the door and lending a hand.

“If we can do something about it, maybe as a community or as a church we're going to do our best to do that,” Anglin said. “It's not about me, it's not about my church. It's just about helping out a neighbor and doing the right thing.”

Anglin said raising the rest of the money for the church would be great but anything would be big boost.

Anglin said the one thing he doesn't want to see was another church closing in Hoxie.

