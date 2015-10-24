The Force awakens big ticket sales at Region 8 cinema

Star Wars: The Force Awakens has many fans excited about the premiere and cinemas are quickly selling out of tickets.

The Paragould Cinema 8 said they are no different.

Brianna Brooks, an associate manager at the Paragould Cinema 8, said based off ticket sales alone, this is one of the bigger premieres she has seen.

“This has probably been one of the biggest premiere ticket sales we've had so far since I've been here,” Brooks said. “I've been here for 9 years. We've already gotten it sold out in a couple of auditoriums but the premiere night we will have it in every theater if we have to.”

Brooks said their last big premier was the Twilight movie, where they had the movie playing in every auditorium as well.

She believes the Star Wars premier event they have on December 17 will surpass their Twilight event though.

To prepare for the big night, the cinema is training their staff to handle the huge crowd.

Websites like Ebay have some offers on premiere tickets from all over the United States.

Tickets prices on those sites are reaching into the hundreds of dollars.

One offer include tickets to see the movie in Disney World and costs $3,000 for 4 tickets.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android