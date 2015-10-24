Rain unable to keep zombies away from Downtown Paragould

The 4th annual Downtown Paragould Zombie Walk drew in zombies young and old Saturday night despite the rainy weather.

Leisa Rae, the Zombie Queen at the event, said the weather had them worried all day.

Based on past events, she knew zombies would shamble into downtown.

“Real hardcore zombie fans, I mean real zombies would walk in the rain,” Rae said. “We're going to try to do the best that we can. We've averaged around 500 zombies, sometimes more sometimes less. Its a pretty good event and it brings in a lot of zombie fans from around the area. Even from other states.”

Rae said it is exciting every year to see the amount of people who show off their zombie side.

After other shootings at zombie walks around the country, Rae said they did have a little extra security on hand just in case.

In the past, the event raised on average about $1,200 a year.

Rae said they didn’t have a specific amount they hoped to see and anything would help.

The money raised will go towards Main Street Paragould and their future events.

