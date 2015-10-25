The Delta School prepares new buildings for students

The faculty at The Delta School in Wilson spent their Sunday preparing for the 45 students that will start school at their new facility Monday.

The school offers students a hands-on education based off a curriculum created by the founder of the school, Jenifer Fox.

Fox said starting a school was always a dream of hers and she found a good fit in Wilson.

The school started in September with 95% of students attending on a scholarship.

Fox believed some may see the school as a place for wealthy kids, but said they just want students interested in learning.

Students at the school work on projects throughout the year and utilize many different pieces of technology.

Fox explained what some 7 and 8-year-old students are doing to create a safe path to ride their bikes to school.

“They came up with 5 different kinds of models,” Fox said. “One of them they made with a 3D printer. They took drone pictures of the whole area and plotted out a pathway. They created a legend map so they learned how to do the mapping of it. Then they made a persuasive film on why this was needed, learned to edit it and all of that.”

Other projects students are working on are creating a free public library and reducing the amount of waste produced in the town.

Fox said this new building was only the first of a 3-phase project.

The additions they hope to add next include a possible gymnasium, more classrooms and an additional building where students can create parts of their projects.

