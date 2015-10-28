Downtown Paragould business likes idea to ban semi trucks downtown

A recommendation proposed to the Paragould City Council would create traffic restrictions in downtown if passed.

The restriction would prohibit semi-trucks from driving on Pruett Street.

What people in the downtown area are attempting to do is preserve the work done in the area.

Downtown Paragould is undergoing various construction projects to improve sidewalks and add better lighting.

Lindsey Williams, a cosmetologist at The Hair Loft on Pruett, said she supports the ban, saying it would create a safer environment.

“There's so much for kids to do down Pruett Street,” Williams said. “We do many kids haircuts. There is numerous salons down here. There is a place for kids to go and play next door. Semis coming, it doesn't matter if they’re going 5 miles per hour that could be very, very dangerous for kids.”

Before the changes, Williams said she did not see many semis on Pruett.

Paragould Mayor Mike Gaskill said no decision has been made by the city, but one will be made in the future.

