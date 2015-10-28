JPD continues search for suspect in Highland incident

Jonesboro police continue to search for a man they say took a woman at gunpoint and asked for sexual favors.

The alleged incident occurred at Walgreens, 108 E. Highland, late Monday night.

Paul Holmes, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said investigators are making phone calls and working all leads they have to find the man captured on the store’s surveillance footage.

Ashley Tallant was in the area Wednesday and said she does not see the area as dangerous.

She believes if she were in that situation, she would be able to defend herself.

“I would like to think I could,” Tallant said. “You never know what you're going to do until you're in that situation. I like to think I would. You know, I'm also not a little girl so I doubt they would kind of come after me. They might go after somebody else first.”

Jonesboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Wilbanks said she did not see the incident as a threat to the students at the high school across the street.

She said since the incident occurred at such a late hour, it did not directly affect the students.

Holmes said extra patrols have been requested around businesses with later hours.

