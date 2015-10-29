Highland receives first storm siren since 2008 tornado

The town of Highland recently obtained a way to warn citizens in the event of a natural disaster.

It’s been nine years since an EF-4 tornado tore through the town, destroying 36 businesses.

Mayor Russell Truitt said it took some time, but they now have a storm siren in place.

The siren is located at the Highland Fire Department where a backup generator can keep it going if power were to go down.

They received grants totaling $18,000 from federal and state organizations to help pay for the siren.

Truitt said with this new addition, the people of Highland will have something they never had before.

“I mean this is just a little added security for our neighborhoods around,” Truitt said. “They'll have a little bit of warning. We hadn't had any of that in the past.”

He said anyone outside should be able to hear the audible warning.

This is only one step in a larger project.

Truitt said they hope to add more equipment to the town to provide more security during natural disasters.

