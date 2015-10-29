Hoxie discusses possible service cuts for 2016

A series of problems that occurred in one Region 8 town in 2015 has the city looking at their budget for next year very closely.

Over the course of the year, the city of Hoxie had to repair a sinkhole and deal with the loss of a countywide program that helped the city.

Hoxie Alderwoman Sherry Moore said the city council recently discussed what services they may cut since the Lawrence County sheriff cut the prisoner work release program.

“That gave us more man power and a lot of times more younger man power or able-bodied people that could help with things like garbage pickup,” Moore said.

Garbage pickup in Hoxie dropped from twice a week to only once a week after the program was pulled.

Moore said nothing is set in stone but they are looking at all options.

Meetings will continue as city officials determine what is best for the people and the town.

