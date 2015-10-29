Black Rock Foothills Festival to go on despite headliner's death

The Black Rock Foothills Festival continues as scheduled after the headlining act died.

JR Rogers serves as a volunteer for the festival and booked Billy Joe Royal as the headliner.

Rogers said the lineup had to change after Royal’s recent death.

“Billy Joe Royal, my band was his backup band and he was booked to play at Black Rock,” Rogers said. “I booked him over there for him. He was such a great guy and he agreed to do it.”

Rogers said some thought the festival would not go on after news of Royal’s death spread.

“When he passed away, his good friend and my good friend Ronnie McDowell said since Billy Joe was gonna do it, I'm gonna do it,” Rogers explained.

Even though McDowell will now play as the headliner, Royal’s absence will not go unnoticed.

Rogers said they plan to play his music at the event to honor him and his music.

The festival begins November 6 on Main Street in Black Rock.

