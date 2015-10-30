Brookland man comes home to drunk intruder with a gun - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Brookland man comes home to drunk intruder with a gun

Najmi Haydar (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Najmi Haydar (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) -

A Region 8 man received a pre-Halloween scare when he came home Wednesday night and found a drunk man holding a gun.

Brookland police arrested Najmi Haydar, 57, on multiple charges, including residential burglary.

The victim told police he found Haydar in his apartment, located in the 100-block of South Oak Street, holding his pistol.

Before officers arrived at the scene, according to court documents, Haydar ran out of the apartment with the victim's gun.

A short time later an officer found Haydar with the pistol in a ditch on Oak Street, the court document said.

When the officer confronted Haydar, he noticed him stumbling as he told Haydar to drop the weapon.

Haydar slurred, “Am I about to die?” as the officer told him again to drop the weapon.

Haydar then threw the gun and other items he had into the air and laid down on the ground.

When police detained Haydar, the officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming off him.

Haydar appeared in district court Thursday where a judge found probable cause to charge him with residential burglary, theft, and public intoxication.

The judge ordered Haydar to appear in circuit court on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly