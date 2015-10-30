Brookland man comes home to drunk intruder with a gun

A Region 8 man received a pre-Halloween scare when he came home Wednesday night and found a drunk man holding a gun.

Brookland police arrested Najmi Haydar, 57, on multiple charges, including residential burglary.

The victim told police he found Haydar in his apartment, located in the 100-block of South Oak Street, holding his pistol.

Before officers arrived at the scene, according to court documents, Haydar ran out of the apartment with the victim's gun.

A short time later an officer found Haydar with the pistol in a ditch on Oak Street, the court document said.

When the officer confronted Haydar, he noticed him stumbling as he told Haydar to drop the weapon.

Haydar slurred, “Am I about to die?” as the officer told him again to drop the weapon.

Haydar then threw the gun and other items he had into the air and laid down on the ground.

When police detained Haydar, the officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming off him.

Haydar appeared in district court Thursday where a judge found probable cause to charge him with residential burglary, theft, and public intoxication.

The judge ordered Haydar to appear in circuit court on Nov. 30.

