Greene County group works to support local backpack programs

A church conversation lead to a group of women in Greene County working to provide food to needy children.

When Robin Moyer learned the Paragould and Greene County Tech School Districts had trouble keeping the program going, she decided to do something about it.

Moyer said someone told her teachers were giving up a small amount of their paychecks to fund the program. Moyer spoke with other women she knew to find out if they would be willing to help.

This group is now named Pack the Pantry.

They started receiving donations Friday at an annual chili cook-off at Paragould City Hall.

“When you're made aware of that, I just feel like it's our responsibility really to help with that,” Moyer said. “So we just want to make people aware of that in Greene County, that there is a need.”

The group plans to begin fundraising November 9 when they will set up at Hays in Paragould seeking food or money donations.

Below is a list of food items the schools requested for their program.

-Pop Tarts

-oatmeal

-Ramen noodles

-canned pasta

-canned soup

-cheese and crackers

-macaroni and cheese

-granola bars

-fruit cups

For more information on where to make donations, Moyer said you can call the Greene County District Clerk’s Office.

