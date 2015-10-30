Downtown Paragould businesses to provide safe Halloween alternative

This Halloween, one downtown Paragould business plans to offer a safe environment to all little monsters.

Downtown Paragould will have a Halloween event Saturday where kids can safely trick-or-treat and have fun.

Emily Turner with Just Pretend said they will have multiple activities planned.

Turner said they just want kids to enjoy the holiday without the worries of going door-to-door.

For parents, Just Pretend plans to hand out safety tips when it comes to inspecting Halloween candy.

“Always check the packages," Turner said. "Make sure that they are tight on there. They don't look like they've been messed with, no holes in them."

Turner said the event will take place rain or shine. They will move the activities indoors if it does rain.

The event begins at 3:00 p.m. on Halloween in downtown Paragould.

