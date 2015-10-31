Walnut Ridge Halloween event sees kids trick or treating on Abbey Road

Children in Walnut Ridge spent their Halloween gathering candy out of car trunks on Abbey Road.

The city held their 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event to give families a safe place for Halloween fun.

The event had people parking their cars up and down the road as well as vendors passing out candy to local trick or treaters.

Sharon Henson, the event coordinator, said in the 3 years that they have hosted the event, she has heard very good feedback from the community.

“I think the community thinks it’s a wonderful idea,” Henson said. “It makes them feel safe with their children especially on Halloween. The feedback I hear about years past have been wonderful, a great event.”

In the past, Henson said they saw about 600 to 750 kids from all over Lawrence County.

She said they were ready for the group this year regardless of the possibility of rain.

