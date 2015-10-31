Costume store owner sees more pirates and superheroes in 2015 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Costume store owner sees more pirates and superheroes in 2015

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Costumes took a more traditional turn in 2015 as one store saw more cutlasses and capes fly off the shelves.

The Golden Grotto in Jonesboro saw several people picking up accessories and other items to add to their current costumes on Halloween Day.

Larry McIlvoy said accessories were a big addition for people the day of Halloween.

This year though he said people have gone back to the classics for their costumes.

“Costumes this year have kind of went back to traditional,” McIlvoy said. “Pirates have been very very popular, superheroes as usual. In children it was Disney Descendants, which nobody had hardly any cause the manufacturer didn't make hardly any. That sold out within 2 to 3 days of getting it.”

He said he usually sees more people searching for full costumes the day before Halloween.

McIlvoy estimated about 1,000 people would visit his store before the Halloween festivities began Saturday night.

