ALFA hosts Howl-o-ween to reduce veterinarian debt

A Love for Animals rescue group celebrated Halloween with their furry friends with the goal of reducing some of their debt.

The group held their Howl-o-ween event Saturday morning at the New Hope Baptist Church.

Activities at the event included a silent auction and raffle to raise money for the group’s work.

Director Theresa Johnson said all the money raised will go towards the bills they receive when they get a new dog.

“Specifically this is strictly for vet care of our animals,” Johnson said. “We vet them as soon as they come in. We incur a debt and we have to have help paying down that debt.”

Johnson said it costs the group about $100 per dog to go through veterinarian care.

She says most of animals they receive also have to go through a de-worming process.

Johnson said ALFA was still a relatively new organization and they are working to get the awareness out to the public.

