Jonesboro shoppers not ready for Christmas season

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

With Halloween over, people shopping in Jonesboro on Sunday said Christmas shopping is not on the radar just yet.

Lexi and Emma Schuerman explained they want an American Girl doll and a Barbie this year for Christmas but their mother said they will have to wait.

Lauren Schuerman said she and her husband do not want to skip past Thanksgiving with their children.

“We kinda wanna make sure our children don't get rushed into that mindset with rushing Christmas and the shopping,” Schuerman said. “We wanna make sure they enjoy Thanksgiving and understand the meaning.”

Schuerman said teaching about Thanksgiving is important to her and her family.

She does not expect to start Christmas shopping until after Black Friday.

Other shoppers out on Sunday had similar opinions about Christmas shopping right after Halloween.

Most people wanted a grace period between Halloween and Thanksgiving before thinking about what to get for loved ones for Christmas.

