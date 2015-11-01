Highland community prays for local emergency personnel

The Highland community gathered Sunday night to pray and show support for their local emergency personnel.

Highland Police Chief Shane Russell said about 86 people showed up to the event.

There were 3 local preachers and other special guests to offer prayer and discuss the importance of local police.

Russell said they decided to hold the event after so many stories about police officers and their actions hit the news.

