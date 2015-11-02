Jumpstart Ministries opens Walnut Ridge animal shelter

Homeless animals now have a place to go in Walnut Ridge since the Jumpstart Animal Shelter opened its doors Monday.

Months of planning and city council discussions lead to Jumpstart Ministries opening up a new shelter in the area.

The group said they simply want to help the people of Walnut Ridge and make a difference in their community.

Nick Troutman, the manager of the shelter, said their first day was all about getting the doors open.

He said getting the shelter up and running took some time, but they are ready to do what they can.

“We were excited about it,” Troutman said. “Of course you just gotta do process, make sure everything looks good and have all your T's crossed and your I's dotted. It has been exciting. We're looking forward to it. We know there is going to be some struggles here and there, some learning things we have to learn about but hey that's part of life anyway.”

The shelter did not have any animals in their care Monday morning, but expected to have some animals by the end of the day.

Troutman said they still had more work to do, including cleaning up their building.

