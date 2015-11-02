BRTC dedicates $11 million project

Black River Technical College dedicated a building worth about $11 million Monday.

It is the new health and science building, which began construction in July of 2014.

Students and teachers started moving into the new building a few weeks ago.

President of the college, Dr. Eric Turner, said this building was all about giving the students more.

“It's very gratifying to be able to deliver this type of facility for our students, faculty and staff,” Turner said. “Because that's what this is about. This is about delivering a first rate education for students and provide them a relevant skill set for the marketplace.”

Turner said the end of this project meant the beginning of another.

The college plans to move their fire academy from Walnut Ridge to Pocahontas as their next big project.

