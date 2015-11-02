TAPS rescue dog to get leg amputated

A dog rescued in Trumann will lose one of its hind legs after an accident left it with a fractured pelvis.

The Trumann Arkansas Pet Savers rescued Maverick in early spring.

He stayed with one of the members of the group.

A car hit Maverick after he got out of his kennel area.

The accident left him with a fractured pelvis that would not heal properly.

A veterinarian told TAPS that Maverick would have to lose his leg.

Brittany Smithson, a founding member of the group, said the procedure will cost them about $300, but their group does not have enough funds.

They started a Go Fund Me page to help raise the money to put Maverick through the operation.

Smithson said they are asking for help from the community to help one of their rescues.

She said they were told the procedure should not hinder Maverick from having a long, healthy life.

If you would like to donate to TAPS for the procedure, you can click here for their page.

