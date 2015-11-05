Family of Freeman Street boys 'still don't believe it'

The family of Sylar Hill and Dawson Popejoy, who died in a fire on Freeman Street in Jonesboro, said they are still in disbelief a day after the fire.

The fire occurred Wednesday afternoon and resulted in the 2 boys’ deaths.

The family shed many tears Thursday afternoon as they tried to cope with everything that happened.

Grandmother Shelly Ramirez said they tried to get in touch with the mother but were unable to reach her when they heard the news. They believe she was too upset to speak about what happened to her children.

Some of the family said they had not thought about what they were going to do next.

“I don't know,” Ramirez said. “We're just going to try to get through this together. We've been bonded together as a family and just all try to make it through this.”

Dylan Hill, an uncle, started a GoFundMe account not long after the fire. He said everything earned is for his sister.

“We're trying to raise money for the kids' burials, for the family, for the funerals,” Hill said. “It’s strictly for her, Carlene Popejoy, and her family.”

The family said they just wanted to know what happened to their babies Wednesday afternoon that led to their deaths.

If you would like to make a donation to help the family, you can click here to access the Go Fund Me page.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android