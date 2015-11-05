Firefighters offered counseling to alleviate stress

Stress is a part of every job, but some workers deal with things most people do not usually see.

Jonesboro firefighters pulled 2 boys out of a fire on Freeman Street Wednesday afternoon. Sylar Hill, 4, and Dawson Popejoy, 1, died of the fire.

Jonesboro Assistant Fire Chief Alan Dunn said these incidents hit a little too close to home for some who work those incidents.

To help cope with what they saw, Dunn said they offer counseling to anyone who asks.

They have a chaplain on hand for such an occasion.

Dunn said in most cases, they will just talk to 1 another.

“In the fire service, it’s a brotherhood,” Dunn said. “We work together, sleep together, eat together, do all sorts of things together, train together every shift. So you can go back and talk to each other.”

Dunn said they had the Jonesboro Police chaplain available to their people but he did not know of anyone who asked for counseling.

If it’s a chaplain or another brother, Dunn said having someone to talk to about what they see is very important to their profession.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android