Jonesboro police looking for cemetery vase thief

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A cemetery theft has Jonesboro police working to find bronze vases.

The Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery received calls of missing bronze vases from different parts of the cemetery.

Lacie Hales, a manager of the cemetery, said the person responsible took 21 vases.

Not too long after the Jonesboro Police Department received these calls, police recovered some vases from the Jonesboro Recycling Center. The center reached out to police after learning of similar thefts in Wynne.

Paul Holmes, the public information specialist at JPD, said a crime like this is not that common.

“The first I know of in about a year,” Holmes said. “They're fairly rare because there's not a ready, easy market to dispose of it. Recyclers are very cooperative and understand the significance of these and they don't want that to happen either.”

Police are still investigating the case and are attempting to determine which vases go where.

Holmes said they do have a suspect in the case but no charges have been filed.

