Son saves dad with health class knowledge

A Valley View 6th grader used what he learned in class to save his father’s life Thursday afternoon.

Ridge Johnson was getting ready for school that morning when his father came into the bathroom unable to breathe. His father, Mitch Johnson, took a drink of water to take a fiber pill when something got caught in his throat.

Ridge asked his father if he needed help and all Mitch was able to do was shake his head yes.

“He came into the bathroom and said he was choking but he could barely breathe,” Ridge said. “Then I just hopped into action and did the Heimlich maneuver to save his life.”

He learned the maneuver in his health class 2 weeks ago.

His father said he only expected his son to call 911 and never expected what he actually did.

Ridge was able to help his dad dislodge the pill caught in his throat.

After all of the action, Ridge said he was happy but still scared.

Mitch said the day went back to normal for them once he was able to breathe.

“We didn't have much of a chance to talk about it because we had to get him on the bus,” Mitch said. “Of course when I got home yesterday, we were kind of stuck like glue. He was like, I was really scared. I said well I couldn't tell it. I said I'm really proud of you and grateful you were here.”

To award his bravery, Ridge was able to get a new video game.

