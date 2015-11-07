Residents honor armed forces at Veterans Day Parade

To honor veterans from all wars, Jonesboro held its 2015 Veterans Parade Saturday morning in downtown.

The sidewalks were packed with veterans and residents wishing to show their support.

Elizabeth Parsons-Redmon was there passing out flags with the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She said she has many relatives who were in different branches of the military.

Parsons-Redmon said this is probably the case for most families in the United States.

“I think we all don't have to scratch very deep into the surface to find family members who have served in the armed forces, who have sacrificed,” Parsons-Redmon said. “So we try to honor them every day but today especially.”

The parade saw many different groups show their support from the Jonesboro High School Band to Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin.

The Jonesboro Fire Department even had a big American flag suspended over the procession with 2 fire trucks.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android