Abilities Unlimited sees donation in the form of new fence

Abilities Unlimited’s decision to change the front of their building was met with one local business donating equipment to finish up a part of their project.

Heather Holmes, the director of marketing for Abilities Unlimited, said the area in front of their storefront used to be covered in grass and shrubs.

The upkeep for it became too much work and the decision was made to place pea gravel and river rock in the area.

Holmes said they realized the gravel posed a walking hazard to many of their clients.

To fix this, they changed the area again and decided to pour concrete there.

Abilities Unlimited also needed to replace a flimsy plastic fence that blocked the air conditioning units.

Holmes said they did not have enough funds for a new fence, but one phone call searching for donations changed all of that.

“I never expected in a million years for the materials and labor to be donated,” Holmes said. “JT White Lumber donated all of the materials as well as reached out to some of their builders and hooked us up with a builder that built a beautiful fence in two days.”

Holmes said this is only part one of their project.

They plan to add more to that spot to make it better for their clients.

