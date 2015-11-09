Lawrence County sees about 500 early voters for county sales tax

Early voting for a county half-cent sales tax ended Monday afternoon in Lawrence County.

If approved, the money would be used to build a new county jail.

The current jail failed many tests and will close if the problems cannot be fixed.

Lawrence County Clerk Tina Stowers said they saw 483 early voters.

The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10.

