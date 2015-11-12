Jonesboro committee looks at possible solution for police raises

A meeting at Jonesboro City Hall Thursday saw many police officers all hoping for 1 outcome.

They wanted to see a plan that would place more money in their pockets.

Police Chief Rick Elliot said pay increases for experienced officers is something that will help keep officers who they have invested in to stay in Jonesboro.

Retention has been an issue for the Jonesboro Police Department. Elliot hoped a plan proposed by an outside group will help that.

The Johanson Group provided data and a possible solution to the Salary, Compression and Longevity Committee on how to provide more money to officers.

Darrel Dover, the chairman of the committee, said this is only step 1 to a much larger plan.

Now that they have this information, they will continue to study.

“We want to be able to pay our employees as much as we can but you have to balance the cost of the city,” Dover said. “That's where the studying will have to be, to be able to give our people the most we can and still be prudent with our tax money and be able to sustain the city.”

He did not know how long it would take to come to a solution for the city but hoped it could be done in about a month.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android