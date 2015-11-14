CASA raises around $20,000 from race event

Court Appointed Special Advocates raised at least $20,000 from their Run Crazy for CASA 5k and 10k Saturday morning.

CASA is an organization that helps kids in foster care who were taken from abused homes.

Chris Hicks, the race coordinator and a member of the CASA board, said the race was to help raise money for their volunteers.

“We’re always taking new volunteers,” Hicks said.”We can only help so many children with the number we have. So the more we have, the more children we help. All this money goes back into getting volunteers, training those volunteers and giving the volunteers the tools they need to succeed in these kids’ lives.”

As of Tuesday night, Hicks said they raised about $20,000, which put them over their goal of $17,000.

Hicks said with about 180 runners and over 100 volunteers, their 7th year of the race ran like clockwork.

