CASA raises around $20,000 from race event - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

CASA raises around $20,000 from race event

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Court Appointed Special Advocates raised at least $20,000 from their Run Crazy for CASA 5k and 10k Saturday morning.

CASA is an organization that helps kids in foster care who were taken from abused homes.

Chris Hicks, the race coordinator and a member of the CASA board, said the race was to help raise money for their volunteers.

“We’re always taking new volunteers,” Hicks said.”We can only help so many children with the number we have. So the more we have, the more children we help. All this money goes back into getting volunteers, training those volunteers and giving the volunteers the tools they need to succeed in these kids’ lives.”

As of Tuesday night, Hicks said they raised about $20,000, which put them over their goal of $17,000.

Hicks said with about 180 runners and over 100 volunteers, their 7th year of the race ran like clockwork. 

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly