Grants expected to improve Bono senior citizen center

Bono is working to improve their senior citizen center with help from two different grants.

Mayor Dan Shaw said he applied for the grants with the senior citizen center in mind.

The first grant would be used for adding onto the current building.

Shaw said this would provide more space for more activities.

He said he has not heard whether the city will receive that grant, but they did get at $9,300 grant for more equipment.

“Although that’s not a lot of money to a lot of cities, that’s a lot of money to our city,” Shaw said. “It’s going to be for our senior center. At this time we don’t have any kind of workout equipment there and this is going to be able to afford us some treadmills and recumbent bikes and dumbbells and some things where people can work out and get more fit.”

Shaw said the building doesn’t get used much.

He explained they hold dances and other small events, but not every senior citizen enjoys those types of activities.

Shaw said the new addition will be built even if they don’t receive the grant.

He hoped to start construction after the beginning of the new year.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android