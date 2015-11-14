Family finds lost WWII medals with the help of a US Senator - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Family finds lost WWII medals with the help of a US Senator

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

After 40 years of phone calls and waiting, an Arkansas family recently received their father’s World War II medals.

Private Roy Killian died in November of 1944 during the Battle of Metz, France.

His daughter, Peggy Killian Hall ,was only 7 years old at the time.

Years after her father’s death, Hall said she tried to get her father’s medals but was unsuccessful.

Recently a relative of hers saw something on television that said United States Senator Tom Cotton could help families locate lost medals.

Hall made a call and soon after found out her father received medals she did not even know about.

“I received honors in the mail that I had requested from Senator Cotton,” Hall said. “[I] had no idea I would ever get anything, his purple heart, bronze star and other medals; medals that I didn't even know about. I got them and thank goodness for Senator Cotton. They sent them to me and when I opened them, I was so shocked.”

The awards Hall received were a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Gold Star and WWII Victory Medal.

Hall said she could not thank Senator Cotton enough for helping her and her family finally get closure after all those years.

Senator Cotton said any family who may have trouble locating lost military medals can give his office a call for assistance

