Bono kicks off program to better the community - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Bono kicks off program to better the community

BONO, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Bono is starting its new program called "For a Better Bono" to unite its citizens and better the town.

Mayor Dan Shaw said he got the idea a few weeks ago and with the help of volunteers, made it into a reality.

Shaw explained the city has a responsibility to help its people when they can.

“A city is responsible for all kinds of things to better the community,” Shaw said. “I feel like if we can instruct our citizens on better ways to live their lives and handle themselves and it doesn’t cost anything to do that for them, we can also do this as a way of bringing the citizens together.”

The first class begins Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Bono Community Center.

Randy Sharp with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department will discuss how to avoid being the victim of illegal activities and scams.

Shaw hopes to have one class each month on a different issue.

