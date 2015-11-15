Pastor of Jonesboro Church excited for Operation Christmas Child

The First Free Will Baptist Church of Jonesboro will start collecting shoe boxes this week for Operation Christmas Child.

Operation Christmas Child is a program that sends boxes of items donated by various groups to children in need around the world.

Pastor Kevin Barnett said the church has donated to the program before, but this is the first year they have been the collection center for seven counties.

He said they will collect for Craighead and six surrounding counties.

Barnett said he is excited each year to see everything collected for the kids.

“Some of them are so excited just over a pair of flip-flops,” Barnett said. “They don't care what color they are. They don't see pink and blue like we do here. They just see it as a pair of shoes they have to wear. So it's exciting for me to see not only our church but many of the other churches in the surrounding areas coming together and doing those things.”

Barnett said all of the boxes the area collects will be shipped to Colorado and then on to another country.

He said that anyone can help a kid in need with Operation Christmas Child.

Barnett said they can contact the church to find out how to get involved.

