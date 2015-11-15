Region 8 doctor discusses ways to avoid strep throat - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Region 8 doctor discusses ways to avoid strep throat

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

With the winter months here, the possibility for diseases like strep throat spreading is on the rise.

Dr. Shane Speights with St. Bernards Medical Center said that as the temperature drops outside, more people spend their time inside.

He said germs then begin to spread easier with so many people indoors.

Even though a person may have a sore throat, that is not a definitive sign of strep throat.

“A lot of times a head cold will cause nasal drainage down the back of the throat, that will make your throat sore,” Speights said. “That's not strep throat. Some viruses cause what's called pharyngitis or viral pharyngitis, that's not strep throat. Some bacteria that is not strep cause pharyngitis or a sore throat.”

He advised that people should visit a doctor to get tested if they have a sore throat and believe it to be strep.

Speights said the best way to prevent getting strep throat is to simply wash your hands often.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly