New signs in Bay warn drivers to stay off phones around school

The town of Bay wants drivers to put away their cell phones near the school.

Mayor Darrell Kirby recently purchased the "No Cell Phone Use" signs to place at the entrances of the school zone.

Bay High School Principal Jodi Cobb hopes the signs will spread the word that drivers should not be on their phones.

She said they do not have a big issue with this, but their resource officer has discussed this with some drivers.

Cobb said the one group of people they see on their phones involves parents waiting to pick up their kids.

“They're waiting, they're sitting there so they're thinking it’s no big deal that we can sit here and check our Facebook or check messages or whatever while we're waiting to pick up our child,” Cobb said. “I don't think they realize that they're not allowed to do that, regardless.”

She was excited to see the mayor get involved and make the purchase.

Cobb said it helps that Mayor Kirby is a father with kids at the school and that he understands the importance of keeping the students safe.

