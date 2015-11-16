Heavy rain to put Brookland ditch improvements to the test

The threat of heavy rain Tuesday is a big test for the town of Brookland after all the work they have done to prevent flooding.

Mayor Kenneth Jones and his crews worked all summer to improve ditches and culverts in areas of Brookland that see the most flooding.

He said they have not been able to put their work to the test until now.

“Fairly confident on general rains,” Jones said. “We're doing real good. Flash floods, they're troublesome but in 30 minutes, it's back in the ditch and it's out of town. We're making progress but we'll continue to work on it from now on until we get it right.”

He said the threat of heavy rain was not all bad, saying it will allow the city to see what areas still need work and where they need to focus their efforts for the next round of rain.

Even though there is not much they can do to prevent flash flooding, Jones said they will continue to work to make draining the water faster than before.

