Walnut Ridge City Council discusses demolition, debt - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

When the Walnut Ridge City Council meets Monday night police car debt and building demolition will be on the agenda.

Mayor Charles Snapp will ask the council for permission to pay off 3 police vehicles the city owns.

He explained 2 of the vehicles were constantly needing repair.

Snapp hopes to reallocate funds from the city's savings to pay off the vehicles.

The 2 older vehicles would cost around $27,000 with the 3rd newest vehicle costing about $19,000 to pay off.

Another item on the agenda includes the demolition of a home on 904 SE 2nd Street.

Snapp said no one lives in the home and it is in disrepair.

He said they tried to contact the owners but did not receive a response.

