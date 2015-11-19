Clay County works to fix washouts after heavy rain

Clay County worked Thursday to fix problems left over from flooding after the recent heavy rain in Region 8.

County Judge Gary Howell said most of the damage was not big but they did see many washouts.

He was on scene in Piggott when a pipe had to be replaced.

“They're grading trying to fix washouts basically that's it, hauling gravel and trying to fix the holes,” Howell said. “We work with the city if they have an emergency. We all work together. If we have one, they help us. It's a community effort.”

Howell said most of the damage was located in the bottoms and hills around the county.

He said most of it was general maintenance, not including fixing the pipe.

