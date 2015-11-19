Greene County ditch work put to the test - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Greene County ditch work put to the test

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

After a year of work, Greene County’s improved ditches stood up to the test after heavy rains struck Region 8.

County Judge Rusty McMillon said since he came into office in January, the county worked to either improve or make ditches for heavy rain.

He explained the results turned out well.

“Obviously as good as we could have asked for but we see where we can go back in and make some adjustments to help improve it even more,” McMillon said. “It means tax payers’ dollars are being spent to do what that money is there for.”

He said they covered around 40 miles of ditches.

This may sound like a lot, but McMillon said they have in total about 2,000 miles of work in the county.

He said the county would continue to work and “hit it hard” to make sure drainage for flooding is improved.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

