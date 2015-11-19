Teen with Down syndrome invited to Miss Teen of America pageant - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Teen with Down syndrome invited to Miss Teen of America pageant

RECTOR, AR (KAIT) -

A Rector teen with Down syndrome received help and support from her community after she learned she would be in the Miss Teen of America pageant.

Eternitei Lindsey said she was very happy about being accepted to the event.

Her mother, Becky Lindsey, said going to this pageant has been Eternitei’s dream for a long time.

“It's amazing to think somebody could care enough about me and my child to make a dream of hers come true,” Lindsey said. “It's amazing that people will stop and that there is still good people in this world to take the time and care about somebody.”

Some of the donations the Lindsey family received were money for travel expenses and items for Eternitei to use during the pageant.

Eternitei’s brothers say living with a sister with Down syndrome never has its dull moments.

They are excited for her and wish her luck during the competition.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

