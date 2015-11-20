Elementary students' test scores earn school $20,000 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Elementary students' test scores earn school $20,000

MONETTE, AR (KAIT) -

The Buffalo Island Central West Elementary school placed in the top 10 percent in the state for Benchmark scores, which earned them $20,397.

Principal Dr. Kima Stewart said this is not the first year they made it into one of the top spots.

She said last year, they also scored well on their exams.

The school spent this year’s winnings on new technology for the teachers and students.

“Some classrooms that looked like projection systems the teacher would use to do lecture method, that type of thing,” Stewart said. “Other classes, it was iPads for kindergarten students and lower elementary students. In the remaining classrooms, it was for Chromebooks and charging carts for those.”

Stewart explained the students are not just memorizing facts for a short amount of time but holding on to it and applying it in the future.

She said the consecutive test scores showed that.

The one thing she said was a big factor to their success is the school’s mentality of giving each student what they need and not keeping everyone on the same level.

