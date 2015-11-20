Riverside students' project leads to smoke-free park

Two Riverside High School sophomores have stamped out smoking at the community park in Caraway.

Tas-jae Knox and Tevin Boatman wanted to make the park smoke free and decided to make it their EAST class project.

After cleaning up the park and gathering information, the girls proposed the change to the Caraway City Council.

Boatman said they had one specific group in mind when they decided to start the project.

“Mostly for the children,” Boatman said. “I live in Caraway and I have like 6 nieces and nephews that I take to the park all the time. I don't want them around that.”

Both girls were happy to see the council react positively to their proposal.

They said all they have left to do now is create signs to advertise the change in the park.

