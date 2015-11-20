Paragould Chamber campaigns to keep Christmas shoppers in town - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Paragould Chamber campaigns to keep Christmas shoppers in town

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

With stores getting ready for Christmas shoppers, the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce wants to keep people in town.

Kelli Brinkley, membership manager for the chamber, said the Shop Paragould First campaign is something they pushed for a couple of years.

Since they first started the push, she said the chamber and businesses have seen a change.

“The campaign has been working,” Brinkley said. “It's really drawn people to our downtown area and even to our outlying areas on 49 South and 412 West. All of our areas in Paragould have been touched by this.”

The chamber is offering an incentive to bring people into participating stores.

The organization is holding a drawing for Chamber Bucks, which can be spent at any of the participating stores.

She said even after the drawing ends after November, the spirit of the campaign continues to keep shoppers in Paragould.

