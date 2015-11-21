Parents concerned about car seat expiration date during clinic

Parents from around Region 8 waited in the Paragould Lowe’s parking lot Saturday morning for a free car seat clinic.

The event started around 9 a.m. with over 100 car seats ready to be handed out.

By 11 a.m., they were down to about 10.

Corporal Sheridan Watts with the Jonesboro Police Department said the one question he received the most was if a car seat had expired or not.

Most of the people he encountered who asked that question were not the first owners of the seats their children were riding in.

“We're seeing a lot of people who have bought the seat from a flea market, which we don't know the crash history of the seat,” Watts said. “If we don't know if it’s been in an accident, we'll go ahead and replace it. Or we have people in borrowed seats, borrowed it from a sister-in-law, so they want to go ahead and get one of their own that way they know they have a new seat that's good, everything's been checked on and it's installed correctly in their car.”

Watts took about 6 expired seats today, but said others could have taken more.

The clinic will not return until around February.

