Region 8 residents get help with US citizenship

Immigrants in Northeast Arkansas had the opportunity Saturday to get help with paperwork to become a United States citizen.

The Arkansas United Community Coalition is an immigrant’s rights nonprofit organization with locations throughout Arkansas.

On Saturday, the goal of the event was to help people fill out forms to become a citizen.

Special Sanders, the east Arkansas organizer, explained why they wanted to help.

“We believe, now more than ever, that we need to lift up the voices of the immigrant community and we know that one way we can definitely do that is by them becoming citizens,” Sanders said. “You know, voting and the upcoming elections. Just letting their voices be heard.”

Sanders said they had about 10 people scheduled to appear at the clinic and expected walk-ins throughout the day.

