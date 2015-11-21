Nettleton Jr. High student's 'Gobble Wobble for the Miracle League

Nettleton Junior High School East students held their first Gobble Wobble 5k event to benefit a local organization.

Justin Timm, a 7th grader, said after they saw the vandalism in the bathrooms at the Miracle League park, his class knew they needed to do something to help.

After a couple of compromises, Timm said they decided no the race.

Saturday morning had racers of all ages lined up in the rain at Craighead Forest Park ready to go.

Timm said the people at the run helped make the event a success.

“I think the turnouts pretty good,” Timm said. “We have about $1,500 raised for the Miracle League so far. I'd like to say thank you because it benefits us a lot. We wouldn't be able to do all of this without them.”

The class will present a check with an exact total of monies raised after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Timm said his class will move on to another project to help people in the community after the check presentation.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android